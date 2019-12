Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi in action during the English Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Dec. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates with fans at the end of the English Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Dec. 29, 2019.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) reacts during the English Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Dec. 29, 2019.

Chelsea rallied to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday in Premier League action, ruining Mikel Arteta's return as coach of the Gunners.

"We were so awful for 30 minutes - slow, lethargic, nervous. The opposite of against Tottenham. We gave Arsenal everything they wanted. We made the change early, felt it had to be done. Second half we dominated," Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said.