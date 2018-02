AS Roma's Emerson Palmieri (L) vies for the ball with Olympique Lyonnais' Christophe Jallet (R) during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg soccer match between Olympique Lyon and AS Roma in Lyon, France, Mar 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Everton's Ross Barkley in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Arsenal Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring the 5-0 lead from the penalty spot against Bate Borisov during the UEFA Europa League group H soccer match between Arsenal FC and Bate Borisov in London, Britain, Dec 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea on Friday registered Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Emerson Palmieri in the list of players available for the Champions League, ahead of the last-16 tie against Barcelona.

The Blues are scheduled to face the La Liga side in the first leg on Feb 20 at Stamford Bridge, with the three new signings of this winter market chosen to participate by coach Antonio Conte.