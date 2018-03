Chelsea's Andreas Christensen (C-R) and Crystal Palace's Alexander Sorloth (C-L) vie for the ball during a Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Chelsea's Willian (R) celebrates with teammate Cesar Azpilicueta after scoring against Crystal Palace during a Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Chelsea's Willian (R) and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt vie for the ball during a Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London, March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Chelsea revived its hopes for a top-four Premier League spot with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in Stamford Bridge, reassuring the team prior to its match against Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

Antonio Conte's team, currently in the fifth spot in the Premier League, bounced back from four defeats, two of them - against Manchester United and Manchester City - in their last five matches.