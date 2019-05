Arsenal players show their dejection after the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, 2019. Chelsea won 4-1. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Arsenal supporters watch the Europa League final in the Twelve Pins pub in north London, United Kingdom, on May 29, 2019. Chelsea came out on top 4-1 in the match played in Baku, Azerbaijan. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (top) concedes a goal from Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League soccer final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is beaten by Eden Hazard (R) of Chelsea from the spot as Chelsea go 3-0 up during the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Chelsea's Pedro (R) celebrates with teammate Eden Hazard (C) after giving his team a 2-0 lead during the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) in action next to Chelsea's manager, Maurizio Sarri (R), during the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Chelsea players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, 2019. Chelsea came out on top 4-1. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Chelsea came alive in the second half to defeat Arsenal 4-1 here Wednesday night in all-London final of the Europa League, with Eden Hazard delivering a vintage performance in his final game in a Blues uniform.

The Belgian superstar, who is reportedly set to join Real Madrid, had a mostly uneventful first half at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan's capital, but he scored twice and assisted on another goal as Chelsea pulled away from their crosstown rival over the final 45 minutes.