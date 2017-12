Chelsea's Willian (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Stoke at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Stoke at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Premier League defending champion Chelsea routed Stoke City 5-0, while Liverpool had to rally from one goal down to earn a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Chelsea's Belgian star, Eden Hazard, was left on the bench amid speculation about his contract extension.