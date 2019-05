Chelsea's manager Maurizio Sarri speaks to the press during a Chelsea media day at Chelsea's training ground in Cobham, south east of London, Britain, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Chelsea’s coach Maurizio Sarri on Wednesday said that Belgium forward Eden Hazard, who is linked with a move to Real Madrid, would be a good fit for any team.

“I want to respect his decision. I hope that he will stay with us but we need to be ready if he decides something different,” Sarri said at a press conference ahead of the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29 at Baku Olympic Stadium.