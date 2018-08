Chelsea's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC at Wembley in London, Britain Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GERRY PENNY

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has changed his shirt number from 9 to 29 in honor of the birth of his twin boys on July 29.

Morata, who wore No. 9 in his first season with the Blues, formally requested the switch to 29, according to the Premier League side's Web site.