Chelsea Football Club coach Maurizio Sarri, reacts during the friendly match between Perth Glory of Australia and Chelsea FC of England at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Tammy Abraham (C) of Chelsea gets a ball past Shane Lowry of the Perth Glory as Lowry's teammate, Liam Reddy, looks on during a friendly match at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Chelsea's new head coach Maurizio Sarri debuted with a 1-0 win on Monday in a friendly match against Australia's Perth Glory, thanks to an early goal from Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez.

Rodriguez scored in the fifth minute, but Perth held their own after that and even threatened to score a late equalizer.