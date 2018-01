Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas (L) in action during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi (R) vies for the ball against Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in action during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Defending Premier League champion Chelsea's winless stretch continued Saturday in a 0-0 draw against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Despite playing short-handed late in the match, the visitors put on an impressive performance and might even have pulled out a victory if not for the heroics of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half.