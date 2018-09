Ethan Ampadu of Chelsea FC (R) and Mauro Icardi of FC internazionale Milano fight for the ball during a friendly soccer game at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/THIERRY CARPICO

Chelsea defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who turned 18 last week, has signed a contract extension tying him to the club until 2023, the Premier League side announced Wednesday.

The Wales international, who can play as either a center-back or midfielder, joined Chelsea from Exeter City in the summer of 2017, and had a great start to 2017/2018 season before being sidelined due to injury.