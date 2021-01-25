Frank Lampard greets fans during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 09 November 2019 (reissued on 25 January 2021). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Frank Lampard gestures during the English FA Cup fourth round match between Chelsea and Luton Town in London, Britain, 24 January 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

English Premier League side Chelsea on Monday sacked head coach and club legend Frank Lampard after a string of poor results.

Lampard took over at the London club in July 2019 having previously managed Derby County. EFE-EPA