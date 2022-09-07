Chelsea head coach Thonas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Champions League group E match between GNK Dinamo and Chelsea FC in Zagreb, Croatia, 06 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC in Liverpool, Britain, 01 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL

Chelsea FC have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel, the club said Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after the team’s defeat away to GNK Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.