Chelsea FC have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel, the club said Wednesday.
The announcement came a day after the team’s defeat away to GNK Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC in Liverpool, Britain, 01 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL
Chelsea head coach Thonas Tuchel reacts during the UEFA Champions League group E match between GNK Dinamo and Chelsea FC in Zagreb, Croatia, 06 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT
