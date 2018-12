Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) vies for the ball against Fulham's Denis Odoi (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea forward Pedro (R) celebrates scoring his club's 1,000th home goal in the English Premier League, during the soccer match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea forward Pedro scores his club's 1,000th home goal in the English Premier League, during the soccer match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea forward Pedro celebrates scoring his club's 1,000th home goal in the English Premier League, during the soccer match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea scored its 1,000th Premier League home goal on Sunday during the 2-0 win against Fulham here at Stamford Bridge.

Spanish forward Pedro made the historic shot just six minutes after taking the field, taking advantage of a pass by French midfielder N'Golo Kante who recovered the ball in midfield.