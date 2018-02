Arsenal Olivier Giroud greets supporters after winning their English Premier league game between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, Britain, Dec 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea announced Wednesday the signing of forward Olivier Giroud from London rival Arsenal on an 18-month contract.

The 31-year-old French international will wear No. 18 for Chelsea after spending 5 1/2 seasons under the direction of Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.