Chelsea's players celebrate after scoring the 1-0 goal during the English Premier League match against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GERRY PENNY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea confirmed its participation on Wednesday in the 2018 edition of the International Champions Cup, to be held in the United States, in what will be the club's fifth time at the friendly international tournament.

Several big clubs have already confirmed they are to appear, including Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Manchester United, Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, among others.