Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) vies for the ball against Sheffield United's Chris Basham (L) during an English Premier League soccer match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic (L) celebrates with teammate Emerson (R) after giving his team a 2-0 lead in a Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (R) gives his team a 1-0 lead in a Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea got goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic in a 2-0 home victory here Saturday over Crystal Palace, a win that provisionally vaults the Blues ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

It marks the second straight English-league game that Abraham, a 22-year-old English striker, has put the ball in the back of the net, while the 21-year-old Pulisic, the United States' most promising young star, has now scored five goals in his last three Premier League matches for Chelsea.