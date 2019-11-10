Chelsea got goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic in a 2-0 home victory here Saturday over Crystal Palace, a win that provisionally vaults the Blues ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League standings.
It marks the second straight English-league game that Abraham, a 22-year-old English striker, has put the ball in the back of the net, while the 21-year-old Pulisic, the United States' most promising young star, has now scored five goals in his last three Premier League matches for Chelsea.