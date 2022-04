London (United Kingdom), 17/04/2022.- Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the English FA Cup semi final match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace in London, Britain, 17 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

London (United Kingdom), 17/04/2022.- Ruben Loftus-Cheek (C) of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the English FA Cup semi final match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace in London, Britain, 17 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea on Sunday set up a FA Cup final against Liverpool with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

The scoreless deadlock continued throughout the first half between a seemingly exhausted Chelsea and Crystal Palace, the latter ranked No. 13 on the Premier League table.