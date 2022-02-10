Beijing (China), 10/02/2022.- Nathan Chen of USA reacts after his performance in the Men's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 10 February 2022. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Beijing (China), 10/02/2022.- Gold medalist Nathan Chen of the US (C), silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama Japan (L) and bronze medalist Shoma Uno of Japan during the medal ceremony for the Men's Figure Skating competition in Beijing, China, 10 February 2022. (Japón) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY