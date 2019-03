General view of the stage during the presentation of the UEFA EURO 2020 logo in St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, July 07, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Valencia's international winger, Denis Cheryshev, on Sunday scored a brace and assisted on another to lead Russia's national soccer team to a 4-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan on the road in the matchday-2 of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Cheryshev has long been a regular player on Russia's roster, but since last June he has become a key player on his international team scoring nine goals in 10 matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Nations League and Euro Qualifiers.