Villarreal winger Denis Cheryshev (L) in action against Valencia defender Ruben Vezo (R) during their teams' Spanish First Division soccer match between at La Ceramica stadium in Castellon, Spain, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE file/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Villarreal winger Denis Cheryshev made the Russian national team's 23-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, issued Sunday.

Cheryshev played for half an hour during Russia's 1-0 defeat against Austria in their most recent friendly match on May 30, apparently convincing coach Stanislav Cherchesov he was ready for the big tournament.