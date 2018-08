Valencia's new Russian winger Denis Cheryshev (L) pose for photographers with Valencia's president Anil Murthy (R) during his presentation as new player of the Spanish Primera Division soccer club in Valencia, eastern Spain, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Russia winger Denis Cheryshev on Thursday said that Valencia coach Garcia Toral was a key part of his transfer to the Spanish club from its La Liga rival Villarreal.

Cheryshev, who was a part of the Russian national team which reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, joined Valencia on loan for the upcoming season.