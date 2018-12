Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (L) scores a touchdown on a one yard run during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 December, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cody Parkey (R) catches a pass for a first down before being tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (L) during an NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 December, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (L) carries a pass upfield during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 December, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (C) drops a pass on the fourth down as Chicago Bears defensive back Adrian Amos (R) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (L) look on during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 December, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Jordan Howard led the Chicago Bears to victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with 109 yards and two touchdowns.

NFC North champion Chicago Bears (12-4) drove the Vikings out of the post-season and recorded their best regular season game since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl with a 13-3 record.