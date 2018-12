Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (R) moves to tackle Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (L) during the NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (L) hands the ball off to Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (R) during the NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (L) avoids a tackle by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (R) during the NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (bottom, R) fails to catch a pass between Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (R) Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (C) and Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (L) during the NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (L) runs the ball on Los Angeles Rams free safety Lamarcus Joyner (R) during the NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Chicago Bears proved they are serious playoff contenders after defeating the Los Angeles Rams with a dominant defensive display at Soldier Field on Sunday night.

The Bears (9-4) ran out 15-6 winners against the heretofore almost unstoppable Rams (11-2), whose offense boasts arguably the league's best running back in Todd Gurley and a slew of weapons for quarterback Jared Goff.