Javier Hernandez of Mexico celebrates after scoring against Trinidad and Tobago during their qualifying match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia at Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Oct. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE MENDEZ

Star striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, the all-time top scorer for the Mexican national soccer team with 49 goals, joined up with the team on Tuesday for training in Mexico City for the final stages of preparations for the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Hernandez, who plays for English Premier League club West Ham United, was present at the morning practice under Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio.