New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) celebrates on the field after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship NFL American football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EFE/EPA/TYLER SMITH

The Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with defensive coordinator Bob Sutton in the wake of their loss to the New England Patriots in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship Game last weekend.

"Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward."