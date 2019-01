Indianapolis Colts players Kenny Moore II (R) and Clayton Geathers (L) try to tackle Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (C) in the first half of the NFL American Football Conference Divisional Round playoff American Football game at between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck walks off the field after the NFL American Football Conference Divisional Round playoff American Football game at between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) goes over Indianapolis Colts safety Clayton Geathers (R) for a touchdown in the first half of the NFL American Football Conference Divisional Round playoff American Football game at between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after teammate Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of the NFL American Football Conference Divisional Round playoff American Football game at between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (C) looks to pass the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of the NFL American Football Conference Divisional Round playoff American Football game at between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (R) in the first half of the NFL American Football Conference Divisional Round playoff American Football game at between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Kansas City Chiefs proved they are true Super Bowl contenders with an impressive 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the frontrunners for the league’s MVP this year, threw for 278 yards off of 27 completions while scoring one rushing touchdown to lead the Chiefs to their first postseason win in 25 years.