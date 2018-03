Juventus' Juan Cuadrado (C) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between Olympiacos Piraeus and Juventus FC at the George Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, Dec. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGIA PANAGOPOULOU

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini celebrates after their 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during a pitch inspection in Wembley stadium, London, Britain, 06 March 2018. Juventus will face Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match on Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri announced on Friday that defender Giorgio Chiellini and winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado had both recovered from their injuries and were available for the club's Serie A clash against Milan.

Juventus is finishing preparations for Saturday's game against Milan before getting ready to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals next week.