Chievo manager Gian Piero Ventura reacts during the Italian Serie A match against Sassuolo at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emanuele Pennacchio

Chievo players (L-R) Ivan Radovanovic, Luca Rossettini and Mattia Bani react after losing the Italian Serie A match to Sassuolo at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emanuele Pennacchio

Sassuolo's Federico Di Francesco celebrates after scoring a goal against AC Chievo Verona during the Italian Serie A match played at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emanuele Pennacchio

Sassuolo's Federico Di Francesco celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer against AC Chievo Verona at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emanuele Pennacchio

Chievo Verona lost 2-0 at home to Sassuolo on Sunday, continuing its winless Serie A season with a seventh defeat in a row.

The match was deadlocked at 0-0 until three minutes before first-half stoppage time, when Sassuolo's Italian forward Federico Di Francesco opened the scoring.