The coach of Chile's national soccer team, Reinaldo Rueda, speaks at a press meeting in Santiago on Monday, May 27. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chile's national soccer coach said Monday that he left long-time captain Claudio Bravo off the roster for the Copa America tournament because the goalkeeper, who missed the entire 2018-2019 season to injury, was not match-fit.

"I spoke with Claudio and we need to seek the best moment for his return. It's not just that he comes (to Brazil for the Copa tourney) as a guest after being team captain for 10 years," Reinaldo Rueda told a press conference in Santiago.