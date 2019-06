The head coach of Chile's women's national soccer team said securing a first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup berth should be considered an important step on a long road to the professionalization of the sport and not the ultimate goal.

"The important thing is that the World Cup is not the ultimate end. It can be a means for making further progress, but we can't make this about just one event. It will mark our path going forward," Jose Letelier said in an interview with EFE.