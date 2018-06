Chile's Alex Ibacache (L) disputa el balón con Santiago Rodrígez (R) during the gold medal match at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun. 5, 2018. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Chile's Nicolás Fernández (L) in action against Uruguay's Santiago Rodríguez during the gold medal match at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun. 5, 2018. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Chile players celebrate after beating Uruguay to win the gold medal at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun. 5, 2018. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Chile's Under-20s edged out Uruguay on Tuesday to win the gold medal in the soccer tournament at the South American Games in Cochabamba.

Diego Martin Valencia scored the game's only goal with just six minutes left in extra-time at the Félix Capriles stadium.