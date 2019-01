Matias Sepulveda (L) of Chile in action against Erick Cano (R) of Bolivia during the 2019 South American U-20 Championship group A soccer match between Chile and Bolivia, at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Lucas Alarcon (L) of Chile in action against Roberto Fernandez of Bolivia during the 2019 South American U-20 Championship group A soccer match between Chile and Bolivia, at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 17 January 2019. EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Ivan Morales (R) of Chile in action against Joel Fernandez (L) of Bolivia during the 2019 South American U-20 Championship group A soccer match between Chile and Bolivia, at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

The Chilean and Bolivian national teams debuted Thursday at the South American U-20 Championship held in Chile with a 1-1 draw.

Ramiro Vaca scored for the Bolivians and Lucas Alarcon scored for Chile, a fair score given the performance of both teams in the city of Rancagua.