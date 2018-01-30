Chile's Davis Cup squad is ready to go against Ecuador in Americas Group I and has its sights set on advancing to the World Group, the team's captain, Nicolas Massu, said Tuesday.

"We're here because we have a commitment to Chile and dream of reaching the World Group someday soon. We've made a name for ourselves in tennis at the global level, we've earned the right to get respect," Massu, a former world No. 9 who came out of nowhere to win singles and doubles gold for Chile at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said.