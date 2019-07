Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (R) and the head of the South American Soccer Confederation, Alejandro Dominguez, speak at an event in Asuncion on Thursday, July 18. EFE-EPA/ Andres Cristaldo

Chilean Sports Minister Pauline Kantor (R) and the coordinator of a multinational bid to host the 2030 World Cup, Fernando Marin, take part in a conference in Asuncion on Thursday, July 18. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (C) welcomes representatives of Chile, Argentina and Uruguay to Asuncion on Thursday, July 18, for talks on the four countries' joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay welcomed on Thursday the decision of Chile to join its neighbors in South America's Southern Cone in an application to host the 2030 World Cup.

"It will be the first time there is a proposal from four countries," Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez said during a meeting of diplomats and officials from the quartet of nations.