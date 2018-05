Chilean racer Ignacio Casale speaks during the unveiling of his new quad bike at a 2017 Dakar Rally event held on Dec. 22, 2016, in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Ruiz

The 2019 Dakar Rally will not run through Chile due to the South American country's budget problems, Sports Minister Pauline Kantor said.

"Today, we're dealing with a very delicate fiscal situation. The government has adopted an austerity policy. This means that we have to use our resources in a responsible manner," Kantor said during an event Sunday in the town of San Miguel.