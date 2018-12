Jorge Valdivia from Colo Colo on Oct. 3, 2018, in a match between Palmeiras and Colo Colo at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo (Brazil). EPA-EFE File/Sebastião Moreira

Chilean soccer club Colo Colo launched Monday a comic book recounting its history in images, including milestones such as the 1991 Copa Libertadores victory, the team's founding in 1925 and the undefeated championship season of 1941.

The book, which is already in bookstores, likewise brings together interesting anecdotes, personalities and statistics from the near-century of Colo Colo's existence.