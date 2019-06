Chile national team's forward Jose Pedro Fuenzalida said Wednesday his team has to make the most of its strengths and learned from its mistakes to play a perfect match against Colombia in the 2019 Copa America quarterfinals.

"Now we have to put together all what we have done and play a completely perfect match. To defend very well when we have to do so, but building up in the attack," Fuenzalida said at a press conference in Sao Paolo, where Chile is set to play Colombia on Friday.