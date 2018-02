(L-R) members of Ecuadorian Davis Cup team Roberto Quiroz, Ivan Endara and Diego Hidalgo attend the Davis Cup bid 2018 in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

(L-R) members of Chilean Davis Cup team Hans Podlipnik, Gonzalo Lama, Nicolas Jarry, team's captain Nicolas Massu, Juan Carlos Saez and Tomas Barrios pose during the Davis Cup bid 2018 in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Chile will rely on No. 1 player Nicolas Jarry to lead the way in both singles and doubles when it takes on Ecuador in a Davis Cup Americas Zone Group 1 tie here starting Friday.

The 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Jarry, the world No. 95, will take on 597th-ranked Ecuadorian Ivan Endara in Friday's opening match on clay at Court Central Anita Lizana in Santiago.