President Sebastian Piñera holds up a jersey signed by the members of the Chilean national women's soccer team during an event with the squad on April 23, 2018, at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Chilean national women's soccer team Capt. Christiane Endler speaks as President Sebastian Piñera (L) and Women's Affairs Minister Isabel Pla Jarufe (R) look on during an event on April 23, 2018, at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

The Chilean national women's soccer team poses for selfies before meeting with President Sebastian Piñera on April 23, 2018, at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

President Sebastian Piñera welcomed the Chilean national women's soccer team to the La Moneda presidential palace after the squad blew out Argentina 4-0, winning the Copa America and qualifying for the first time for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"We are very happy and proud because we saw something we have been waiting for a long time," Piñera told the team's 22 members and the coaching staff on Monday.