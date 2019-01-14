Chilean motorcycle rider Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna) on Sunday won the sixth and longest - 838 km (520 mi.) - leg of the 2019 Dakar Rally and once again moved into the leadership position for the race 4m38s ahead of US rider Ricky Brabec (Honda), whom he knocked out of the leadership slot.

It was Quintanilla's first stage win at this year's rally in the Peruvian desert after coming quite close on the third day of the race, when finished second and moved into overall first place, only to be supplanted shortly thereafter due to mechanical difficulties.