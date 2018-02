Santiago Wanderers player Mario Lopez (R) fights for the ball with FC Melgar's Alexis Arias (L) during the Copa Libertadores match between Chile's Santiago Wanderers and Peru's Melgar at the UNSA's Monumental Stadium in Arequipa, Peru, on Feb. 2, 2018. EFE FILE/Freddy Salcedo

Chile's Santiago Wanderers beat Peru's Melgar 1-0 in Copa Libertadores play, advancing to the third round of South America's premier club soccer tournament.

The Wanderers will take on the winner of the match between Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe and Venezuela's Deportivo Tachira in the next round of play.