Argentine Martin Palermo takes questions from reporters during his introduction as the new manager of Chilean club Union Española on May 11, 2016, in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Elvis Gonzalez

Union Española said Sunday that it fired Argentine manager Martin Palermo, who joined the Chilean club in 2016, due to the team's poor results.

Palermo said recently that he would not seek a new deal with the club but hoped to finish out the year and have his squad qualify for an international tournament.