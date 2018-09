File photograph showing Chilean midfielder on loan to FC Barcelona Arturo Vidal (r) during the third round of the La Liga championship in Barcelona, Spain, Sept 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal on Tuesday said that, even though he is fully recovered from his knee injury, he needs to take it slow, rendering him unlikely to play the full 90-minute friendly against Japan in Sapporo.

"I'm fine," he told Chilean reporters upon his arrival in the Asian country. "I've said it: ever since I arrived in Barcelona, I'm physically very well."