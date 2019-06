Japanese Naomichi Ueda (R) in action against Eduardo Vargas (L) and goalkeeper Arias during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Japan and Chile, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Eduardo Vargas (L) of Chile celebrates after scoring during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Japan and Chile, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Japanese goalkeeper Keisuke Osake receives a goal during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Japan and Chile, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Gaku Shibasaki (R) of Japan vies for the ball with Alexis Sanchez (L) of Chile during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Japan and Chile, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 17 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Japanese Teruki Hara (R) in action against Chilean Arturo Vidal (up) and Alexis Sanchez during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Japan and Chile, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Erick Pulgar (R) of Chile celebrates with teammate Eduardo Vargas (L) after scoring during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Japan and Chile, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Chile beat Japan 4-0 on Monday in their Group C opening match for the Copa America in Brazil, an excessive punishment for a Japanese team who showed flashes of good soccer and at times managed to dominate the tournament's reigning champion.

A brace by Eduardo Vargas and two more goals from Erick Pulgar and Alexis Sanchez ensured victory for Chile. Japan, who came with a youthful squad to the tournament, had their chances but lacked a cutting edge.