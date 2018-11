The new Chile coach the Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, at a press conference Aug. 30, 2018 in Santiago (Chile). EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Peña

Chile's aim in this week's friendly against Costa Rica will be to consolidate coach Reinaldo Rueda's plan for infusing new blood into the squad.

The contest Friday in Rancagua, 90km (56mi) south of Santiago, represents a chance to fine-tune Rueda's approaching of combining established greats like Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez with promising youngsters such as Erick Pulgar and Benjamin Kuscevic.