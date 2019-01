Ignacio Silva (R) of Chile in action against Jose Iruleguy (C) of Uruguay during the final of Rugby Seven 2019 between the national teams of Uruguay and Chile in Vina del Mar, Chile, Jan 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL ZAMORA

Chile's team celebrates their victory during the final of Rugby Seven 2019 between the national teams of Uruguay and Chile in Vina del Mar, Chile, Jan 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL ZAMORA

Chile repeated the triumph of last week in Punta del Este and won the Seven Vina del Mar Rugby Sevens on Sunday with a 31 -7 victory over Uruguay.

Although in the group round the 'Condors' lost their match against South Africa 19-10, they were unmatched on Sunday with wins against Germany 17-7 and in the semifinals over Argentina 35-0, to qualify for the final.