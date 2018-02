A mechanic works on an electric car of the Formula E in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

A mechanic prepares the tires that will be used in the electric cars of the Formula E in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Minister of Sport of Chile Pablo Squella (L) and the driver Antonio Felix da Acosta (R), member of the MS & AD Andretti team, look at the steering wheel of a single-seat Formula E in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Two technicians work on the frame of an electric car that will run in the next race of Formula E in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

A mechanic prepares the tires that will be used in the electric cars of the Formula E in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Chile's capital is gearing up for its first-ever Formula E race in an atmosphere of excitement mixed with annoyance over traffic woes caused by street closures.

Competitors in Saturday's inaugural Antofagasta Minerals Santiago E-Prix will race around a 2.47-km (1.53-mi) circuit that winds though three of the city's districts.