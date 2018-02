Chilean former tennis player Marcelo Rios waves during the single match between Chilean Nicolas Jarry and Ecuadorian Rodrigo Quiroz at the Davis Cup American Group First between Chile and Ecuador at the National stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO RUIZ

Chilean former tennis star Marcelo Rios has apologized for insulting a group of reporters, saying that at the time he thought it would be amusing to emulate Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona.

"Serious mistake. It wasn't the right time and I wasn't being attacked, as often happens," the 42-year-old Rios, who held the ATP No. 1 ranking for two brief stints in 1998, wrote in a letter to Chilean daily El Mercurio.