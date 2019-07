Cousins Marco (L) and Esteban Grimalt of Chile celebrate with the gold medals after defeating Mexico in the 2019 Pan American Games beach volleyball final in Lima on Tuesday, July 30. EFE-EPA/Juan Ponce Valenzuela

Chile's Esteban Grimalt (L) battles Juan Virgen of Mexico during the 2019 Pan American Games beach volleyball final in Lima on Tuesday, July 30. EFE-EPA/Juan Ponce Valenzuela

Chile's Esteban (R) and Marco Grimalt in action against Mexico during the 2019 Pan American Games beach volleyball final in Lima on Tuesday, July 30. EFE-EPA/Juan Ponce Valenzuela

Cousins Esteban and Marco Grimalt of Chile defeated Mexican reigning champions Lombardo Ontiveros and Juan Virgen here Tuesday to win the gold medal in men's beach volleyball at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Prevailing 2-1 (21-19, 22-24, 15-10) over the Mexicans, the Grimalts consolidated their status as one of the best duos in the sport at the international level.