The goalkeaper Claudio Bravo from the Chilean national soccer team training on Aug. 29 2017, at the Complejo Deportivo Juan Pinto Durán, in Santiago (Chile). EPA- EFE FILE/Mario Ruiz

The Chilean national soccer team is looking for a way to get out of Sapporo, a city on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, following the cancellation of its friendly against Japan due to an earthquake, Chilean National Professional Soccer Association (ANFP) officials said Thursday.

The friendly, which was scheduled to be played on Friday, was scrapped after the region was rocked by a magnitude-6.7 earthquake.